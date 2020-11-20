Navy announces COVID outbreak on destroyer docked at Pearl Harbor

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Personnel assigned to the destroyer USS Michael Murphy tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 4 and have been placed in isolation, according to announcement from a Navy spokesperson on Nov. 19.
The destroyer is docked at Pearl Harbor, and all tests were conducted on the ship or in a military facility.
All close contacts and non-essential crew members are undergoing a two-week isolation period.
The ship has a crew of more than 300 people, according to the Navy’s website.
