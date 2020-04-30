Live Now
Navy agrees to postpone RIMPAC 2020

Coronavirus

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The 27th Rim of the Pacific, or RIMPAC, exercise has been postponed to August 17 through August 31, according to military officials.

The exercise will instead be at-sea only in light of COVID-19.

“I’m pleased the Navy has agreed to postpone the RIMPAC 2020 exercise and will conduct the at-sea-portion this year to help keep Hawaii safe as we continue to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Hawaii Governor David Ige.

This year’s RIMPAC 2020 theme is “Capable, Adaptive, Partners.”

As the U.S. Navy continues to limit the spread of COVID-19, RIMPAC 2020 is not scheduled to include social events ashore. Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam will be accessible for logistics support, with a minimal footprint of staff ashore for command and control, logistics, and other support functions.

RIMPAC 2020 will include multinational anti-submarine warfare, maritime intercept operations, and live-fire training events, among other cooperative training opportunities. Continued planning will remain flexible as Navy leaders monitor and assess evolving circumstances.

RIMPAC is the world’s largest international maritime exercise that takes place around the Hawaiian islands annually with thousands in attendance.

