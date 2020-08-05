Nationwide protests over school starting in the Fall

HONOLULU (KHON2) – As schools prepare to reopen nationwide, some teachers, parents and students are fighting back.

Protesters from Los Angeles to New York have taken to the streets to send one message — bring back in-person learning, but only when it’s safe.

Doctor Anthony Fauci says that he is in favor of reopening schools, adding that the risk to children depends on the level of infection in the area.

“If the infection rate is so low that there’s very little chance of there being infection spread, then you should feel okay about doing it.” Dr. Fauci said.

School is already in session in some southern and Midwestern states, and it’s off to a rocky start.

More than 200 employees in Georgia’s largest school district have either tested positive or were exposed to the virus.

One Indiana student also tested positive on the first day back to school.

