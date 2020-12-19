National Wreaths Across America Day ceremony held at Makawao Veterans Cemetery on Maui

MAKAWAO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Makawao Veterans Cemetery on Maui held a socially distanced ceremony in honor of National Wreaths Across America Day.

The ceremony started at noon on Saturday, Dec. 19.

It was also live streamed on the Facebook page of the 57th Maui Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol.

National Wreaths Across America Day is Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020.

Veterans were honored by putting a wreath on their headstone, and saying their name out loud.

This happened at more than 2,557 cemeteries across the nation.

All wreaths that were purchased for Punchbowl will be placed next year in 2021.

For more information, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.