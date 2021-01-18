National Wreaths Across America Day announces 2021 theme “Live up to their Legacy”

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine (KHON2) — The team at National Wreaths Across America Day have chosen the theme “Live up to their Legacy” for 2021.

National Wreaths Across America Day is Saturday, December 18, 2021.

The organization credits what United States Army Chief of Staff, General James C. McConville said in an interview with Chris Wallace on ‘Fox News Sunday’ in early November 2020.

He said “We stand on the shoulders of heroes that have gone before us, and really what we strive to do is live up to their legacy.”

Every year, at local and national cemeteries in all 50 states people participate in National Wreaths Across America Day where they put a wreath on the graves of veterans.

In 2020, there were wreaths put on 1.7 million veterans’ headstones at 2,557 participating locations around the country in honor of the service and sacrifices made for our freedoms, with each name said out loud. A National Wreaths Across America Day ceremony was held at Makawao Veterans Cemetery on Maui in 2020, while the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl announced plans to place all wreaths bought for 2020 to be placed in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Volunteers work all year to make sure veterans who are dead and alive, and their families are remembered and honored, and that the next generation learns about the value of freedom.