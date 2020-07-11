National Historic Parks on Big Island open

Honaunau, Hawaii (KHON2) — Puuhonua O Honaunau and Kalokohonokohau National Historical parks are opening more of their facilities to visitors.
Visitor services have resumed.
Park users can now use the visitor center parking lot at each park.
If you do want to check out the parks, you’re encouraged to bring your own water, food and hand sanitizer.
THE LATEST ON KHON2
- Watch out for these harmful hand sanitizers, FDA warns
- Lawmakers work to extend unemployment benefits set to expire in July
- Local fisherman in awe after close encounter with tiger shark
- USS Arizona boat rides restart
- WATCH: Mayor Victorino provides an update from Maui County