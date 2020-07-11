National Historic Parks on Big Island open

Honaunau, Hawaii (KHON2) — Puuhonua O Honaunau and Kalokohonokohau National Historical parks are opening more of their facilities to visitors.

Visitor services have resumed.

Park users can now use the visitor center parking lot at each park.

If you do want to check out the parks, you’re encouraged to bring your own water, food and hand sanitizer.

