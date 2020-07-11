Live Now
KHON2 News at 5

National Historic Parks on Big Island open

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Honaunau, Hawaii (KHON2) — Puuhonua O Honaunau and Kalokohonokohau National Historical parks are opening more of their facilities to visitors.

Visitor services have resumed.

Park users can now use the visitor center parking lot at each park.

If you do want to check out the parks, you’re encouraged to bring your own water, food and hand sanitizer.

THE LATEST ON KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories