National Guard to screen incoming, departing passengers at 5 Hawaii airports

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii National Guard (HING) Soldiers and Airmen will be supporting the Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) with the medical screening of incoming and departing passengers as well as airline crew at five Hawaii airports.

Starting Monday, April 6, 2020, the National Guard will be supporting Daniel K. Inouye International Airport and Hilo International Airport. Support for Kahului Airport, Lihue Airport, and the Ellison Onizuka International Airport at Keahole will be starting soon.

The guardsmen will be located at the passenger arrival gates and TSA security checkpoints to assist HDOT staff with medical screening that has been put in place during the COVID-19 crisis.

Arriving passengers from domestic and international destinations, as well as departing interisland passengers will have their temperature taken to determine if additional medical screening is necessary.

The guardsmen will not be armed while conducting this support mission.

On Friday, April 3, the State’s Incident Commander for the COVID-19 response, and Adjutant General of the Hawaii National Guard, Maj. Gen. Kenneth S. Hara, partially activated the Hawaii National Guard Joint Task Force and four units of the Hawaii Army National Guard and then named Brig. Gen. Moses Kaoiwi Jr. as its Commander.

By Monday, 342 Guardsmen will be activated to assist the county and state with civil support missions.