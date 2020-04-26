National Guard passes out free food to keiki at Farrington High

Coronavirus

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Members of the Hawaii National Guard gave out about 600 bentos to keiki at Farrington High School on Saturday, April 25.

“So, Monday through Friday, this is already a grab and go point for students to come through as lng as they’re 18,” said Major Natalie Hayes of the National Guard. “We just wanted to give an additional day — a Saturday — because of its only Monday through Friday that Farrington High School does it here. So we wanted to provide it on a Satutday.”

They say that wanted to support local businesses during this time and got the bentos from Sugoi Bento & Catering.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

81° / 66°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 81° 66°

Monday

79° / 66°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 79° 66°

Tuesday

78° / 66°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 78° 66°

Wednesday

78° / 66°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 78° 66°

Thursday

78° / 67°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 78° 67°

Friday

79° / 67°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 79° 67°

Saturday

78° / 68°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 78° 68°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

78°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

77°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
77°

74°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
74°

72°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
72°

71°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
71°

70°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
69°

68°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
68°

68°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
68°

68°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
68°

68°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
68°

68°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
68°

67°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
67°

67°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
67°

67°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
67°

68°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

71°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

74°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

76°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

77°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

78°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

78°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

78°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

Trending Stories