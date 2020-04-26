National Guard passes out free food to keiki at Farrington High

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Members of the Hawaii National Guard gave out about 600 bentos to keiki at Farrington High School on Saturday, April 25.

“So, Monday through Friday, this is already a grab and go point for students to come through as lng as they’re 18,” said Major Natalie Hayes of the National Guard. “We just wanted to give an additional day — a Saturday — because of its only Monday through Friday that Farrington High School does it here. So we wanted to provide it on a Satutday.”

They say that wanted to support local businesses during this time and got the bentos from Sugoi Bento & Catering.