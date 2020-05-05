National Guard, Kauai police intercept plane with two people trying to sneak in

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami says an investigation is underway after two people were caught trying to sneak into the island.

He says it happened Sunday when a small plane from Maui landed at Port Allen airfield, dropped off two people, and took off again.

The visitors arrived without authorization and without having filled out any required documentation.

The National Guard and Kauai police intercepted them.

“This is another indication that the threat is still with us, and we need to be cautious,” said Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami. “Our goal at this time is to strictly limit and monitor incoming visitors so that we can allow our residents to live more freely and open up our local economy first.”

According to the Hawaii Tourism Authority 16 flights flew into the islands carrying 759 people on board on Sunday. Of those 228 of them were visitors.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

83° / 66°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 83° 66°

Tuesday

79° / 66°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 79° 66°

Wednesday

79° / 65°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 79° 65°

Thursday

77° / 66°
Few showers
Few showers 40% 77° 66°

Friday

78° / 65°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 78° 65°

Saturday

79° / 67°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 79° 67°

Sunday

79° / 67°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 79° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

77°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
77°

75°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

72°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

71°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

71°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

70°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
69°

69°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

68°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

67°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
67°

68°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

69°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

72°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

74°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

76°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

78°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

78°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

78°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
78°

78°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
78°

78°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
78°

Trending Stories