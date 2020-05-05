National Guard, Kauai police intercept plane with two people trying to sneak in

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami says an investigation is underway after two people were caught trying to sneak into the island.

He says it happened Sunday when a small plane from Maui landed at Port Allen airfield, dropped off two people, and took off again.

The visitors arrived without authorization and without having filled out any required documentation.

The National Guard and Kauai police intercepted them.

“This is another indication that the threat is still with us, and we need to be cautious,” said Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami. “Our goal at this time is to strictly limit and monitor incoming visitors so that we can allow our residents to live more freely and open up our local economy first.”

According to the Hawaii Tourism Authority 16 flights flew into the islands carrying 759 people on board on Sunday. Of those 228 of them were visitors.