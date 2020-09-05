National Guard, DOH come together to provide COVID education

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii National Guard and the Department of Health are trying to educate the community about COVID-19.

National Guard members along with medical reserve corps volunteers and public health nurses held a community event at the Puuwai Momi public housing.

The goal is to inform people about the coronvirus and how they can prevent from getting sick.

“We know that folks that are in low-income housing and public housing may not have the same access to health care services, so we want to deliver prevention messages but we also want to do a few other things,” said DOH branch chief Dr. Elizabeth Macneill. “We bring masks, we help connect people to health care centers.”

The National Guard and volunteers went door-to-door educating families about the coronavirus.

They also had COVID tests available.

The National Guard has done 14 coronavirus education missions in the state.