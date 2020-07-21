National Guard conducts temperature checks at state courthouses

HONOLULU (KHON2) –The Hawaii National guard is assisting with temperature checks at state courthouses.

Uniformed, unarmed members of the Air Guard and Army guard will be outside courthouse entrances.

Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher, or isn’t able to pass health screening questions will not be let in.

This person will be given a number to call to discuss their options.

You’re also asked to arrive early to give yourself enough time to go through the screening process.

Latest Stories on KHON2