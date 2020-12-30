Mutated COVID-19 variant could tighten travel to Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s 70 percent more contagious than other versions of COVID-19, and it’s now confirmed to be in the United States.

The variant of COVID-19 that mutated in the United Kingdom was detected in a Colorado man Tuesday. The man, in his 20’s, has no history of travel according to officials.

The variant is not expected to be more severe, but it’s contagious nature is concerning.

Meanwhile, Hawaii health officials are working to keep it from spreading here.

“I don’t personally think that we have any of that here,” Lieutenant Governor Josh Green said. “We have not seen super-spreading events or anything that looked different clinically but it’d be pretty hard to tell the difference.”

Officials say, the only way to tell the difference is by analyzing the genetics of the virus — a process known as genetic sequencing.

COVID-19 testing expert Dr. Scott Miscovich says, this new strain is probably more widespread in the US than we think.

“Now does that mean it’s 2% 5% 10%, it’s hard to estimate because the other thing that’s happening is we’re not doing a lot of genetic analysis on our cases here,” said Dr. Miscovich. “We’re doing far, far less than the UK.”

In order for sequences to be requested in Hawaii, there needs to be a red flag that triggers a positive test to be researched.

“It would really come from history so when when our Department of Health folks do contact trace you can take a history from someone who’s traveled,” Lt. Gov. Green said. “If they have traveled, and were positive, they’ll be mindful of that whether they’ve been in contact with anybody that’s been in England.”

Fortunately, officials believe the variant is does not impact the effectiveness of both the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines. Even if it doesn’t make people more ill, the threat of increased spread of the virus could further impact Hawaii’s economy. Currently, only 21,103 of Hawaii’s 1,431,603 have had confirmed cases of the virus, making the islands ripe for an outbreak.

“If we start seeing pockets of this particular strain in certain cities, we may have to take action and decrease our travels from those cities,” Lt. Gov. Green said. “So we need the continental United States to step up against this variant.”

He says the best way to protect your family and loved ones is to avoid gatherings.

“In conversations with some of our epidemiologists yesterday, we did discuss the risk for super-spreading events,” Lt. Gov. Green said. “So once again, clustering or gatherings is going to be a problem if this variant comes to Hawaii.”