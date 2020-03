HONOLULU (KHON2) — Musician Jack Johnson will host a #TogetherAtHome concert on Saturday, March 28, on social media app Instagram.

According to a post on his official Twitter account, this is in support of the World Health Organization.

The concert will be at 12 p.m. Hawaii time (3 p.m. PST, 6 p.m. EST).

“We can practice social distancing & connect as a global community through music,” the post wrote.