Multiple Target store employees in Hawaii tested positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Multiple Target employees in Hawaii tested positive for the coronavirus, company officials confirmed on Wednesday, Aug. 19.

Target officials confirmed two affected locations: Kapolei and Ala Moana.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Details provided by the store were limited. The company did not disclose the exact case number for the Ala Moana location, but said that the store experienced “multiple team member positive cases of the coronavirus.”

The Kapolei store location had one employee test positive for COVID-19.

“We’re paying these team members while they’re on leave and our thoughts are with them during this challenging time,” officials wrote in a statement.

Target said that these employees went into quarantine. Both stores were deeply cleaned and sanitized when company officials were first notified.

Here’s the full statement below:

“We’re working in close partnership with local health departments and can share that we’ve been notified that our Kapolei store has experienced one team member positive case of the coronavirus and our Ala Moana store has experienced multiple team member positive cases of the coronavirus. We’ve communicated directly with these team members, who went into quarantine and are following all health department guidelines. We’re paying these team members while they’re on leave and our thoughts are with them during this challenging time. After learning about positive cases, we also work quickly to deep clean and sanitize the stores, which is the recommendation of public health experts. We have notified entire store teams and provided them with the appropriate CDC guidance. We’re also providing all of our store and distribution team members with masks, gloves and thermometers, upholding rigorous cleaning routines, installing partitions at checklanes in stores and employing a variety of social distancing measures. Our top priority is the health and safety of our team members and guests. We will continue to actively monitor this situation and respond accordingly.“ Target

Latest Stories on KHON2