Mountain West revised schedule will not affect University of Hawaii football

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Mountain West Conference announced its revised plan for fall sports on Aug. 5, leaving the UH football schedule intact.

The plan is to begin competition no earlier than the weekend of Sept. 26.

The football season will be comprised of an eight conference game schedule with an option for each member to play two non-conference opponents.

Potential dates for the 2020 Mountain West Football Championship Game include December 5, 12 or 19.

Wednesday’s announcement did not affect UH’s schedule, as they will keep their current non-conference games against Robert Morris and New Mexico State.

