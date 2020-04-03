Mother with son in ICU battling COVID-19 also tests positive for the virus

HONOLULU(KHON2)–Peggy Torda-Saballa, 71, was emotional on Saturday when she talked about her 37-year-old son Coby Torda who is fighting for his life in the ICU at Kaiser Moanalua battling COVID-19.

Less than a week later, she too has tested positive for the virus according to her older son Leyton Torda.

Torda said his mother started showing symptoms several days ago.

“She said that she had the loss of smell and taste but all the other symptoms like the runny nose and cough, like that she’s not experiencing that right now…she’s just really tired right now and she has a slight fever.”

Torda said his brother Coby lives with their mother. He said Coby was sick for about 10 days before they took him to the hospital.

“I’m worried because I know that she does have some preexisting conditions and she’s older, she’s not like Coby..”

Peggy Torda-Saballa explained that Coby worked as a bartender and had come home feeling sick on March 10th. Five days later she said his symptoms worsened so they took him to Queens Hospital to get tested.

Torda-Saballa said that they waited several days for his test results but never got them. By Friday March 20th, she said Coby could hardly breath so they took him to the ER and he was taken to the ICU and intubated.

She said the hardest part about the ordeal was not being by Coby’s side.

“Mothers are the ones that fix it all the time. This situation, I can’t do anything but pray,” she said as she choked back tears.

Her oldest son now echoing her words.

“It’s hard because all of us, we’re all apart. It’s not like we can go to the hospital and see Coby and cheer him on. And the same way, it’s not like I can go to my mom’s house and say okay, what do you need?,” Leyton Torda explained.

Peggy is isolating in her room at home, but there are other people there.

“My brother-in-law Scotty, Coby’s husband is there and my father Gene, my stepfather is there also,” Torda said.

He said so far they aren’t showing symptoms.

Both were tested for COVID-19, they’re waiting for their results.

“I’m not a doctor or a scientist but I can say that if we don’t respect the social distancing and all the rules that we have in place right now to keep everybody safe, it’s just going to spread even more.”

Torda said his brother Coby is still in ICU, he has made some progress but that he still has a long way to go.