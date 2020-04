HONOLULU (KHON2) — Starting Monday, May 4, most Costco locations and gas stations will return to regular hours.

Also on Monday, select stores will be open from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. during the weekdays for members who are 60-years-old and over.

Customers are still required to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Costco will also not allow more than two people per membership card.