More young people are getting COVID, state health department says

HONOLULU (KHON2) — More young people are getting diagnosed with COVID-19, the Hawaii Department of Health revealed in new published data.

In just one week, cases for those 0 to 17 years old reportedly increased from 549 to 5,765. Some cases have even lead to hospitalizations with four more in this age range requiring more long-term medical care.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

COVID-19 cases for those between 18 and 29 also increased by 664, with 22 people hospitalized. And cases for those in their 30s went up by 506, with 17 hospitalized.

The age group with the smallest increase was those over 80, with just 15 more cases reported in one week. Within that age group, 18 more people were hospitalized.

Find more COVID-19 news: cases, vaccinations on our Coronavirus News page

To view the latest coronavirus trends in Hawaii, click here.