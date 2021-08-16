More visitors to Hawaii arrested for having fake COVID vaccination cards

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two more people have been arrested and charged for falsifying vaccination cards in order to travel to Hawaii.

Court documents show Enzo and Daniela Dalmazzo were arrested on Wednesday in Honolulu for having fake vaccination cards.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

She was also charged with having fake vaccine cards for two kids ages 4 and 5.

Falsifying a vaccination card carries a fine of up to $5,000 and one year in prison.

What’s happening internationally, check the headlines in World News

It’s also illegal to buy or sell a fake vaccine card.