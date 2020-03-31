More than 2,700 in mandatory travel quarantine, mostly local residents

The number of visitors and residents under mandatory 14-day quarantine after flying to the islands is now at 2,717.

This after another 526 people — most of them locals — flew into Hawaii yesterday. A mandatory 2-week quarantine went into effect Thursday.

The Hawaii Tourism Authority is releasing daily air passenger arrival data. Of the more than 2,700 people getting those orders since last week, 766 of them are tourists and nearly 2,000 are locals.

The numbers show landings by airport. Hilo is not reflected because that airport does not currently have any incoming flights from out of state, just interisland.

Visitors, residents and intended residents are given quarantine orders. An HTA spokesperson said, “Right now there are 45 people making calls to quarantined visitors, and that’ll increase to 60 people helping to call tomorrow.”

An HTA spokesperson told KHON2 the call-check process works like this: “If they don’t answer the phone the first time, the call center updates the record and schedules for a second attempt. If they don’t answer the second call, the call center updates the record and schedules for a third attempt. If they don’t pick up after the third attempt, then HI-EMA is notified.”