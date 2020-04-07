More than 1,400 flew interisland since 4/1 quarantine order

KHON2 has compiled the first look at interisland passenger counts since the quarantine for flights between the islands went into effect April 1.

Over the first four days, more than 1,400 people flew interisland. Most were residents; just over 100 were tourists. Here is a look at the numbers between the islands. Where the columns and rows each intersect represents the passenger count between those airports.

Source: DBEDT

Daily interisland updates are now being posted online.

Separately, numbers that the Hawaii Tourism Authority has been sharing daily since the 3/26 out-of-state quarantine went into effect show another 583 people flew in yesterday. That includes 126 visitors and 233 residents.

HTA says a visitor doesn’t necessarily mean they’re a tourist. For example, it could be a former Hawaii resident who now resides on the mainland but is flying to Hawaii.