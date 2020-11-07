More than 1,000 trees given away for Arbor Day on Oahu

by: Web Staff

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Malama Learning Center hosted a Leeward Oahu Arbor Day Tree Give-Away.

More than 1,000 free trees were given away to the community.

There trees were given away at Kamaile Academy, Kalanihookaha Community Center, Kamokila Texaco Station, and Hoa Aina o Makaha.

There were 20 community organizations that helped coordinate the event which was socially distant and required masks.

