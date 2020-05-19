More than 1,000 people arrived in Hawaii Sunday

Shopping malls and other retailers opened Friday after weeks of staying closed. Tina Yamaki of Retail Merchants of Hawaii tells us she heard some businesses made some sales while others not so much. With unemployment at an all-time high, she also says there are customers who are cautiously spending their money.

"People are list shopping now. What that means is they are going into stores with a list of items that they need and only purchase those items on the list because they have a limited amount of funds right now," said Yamaki.