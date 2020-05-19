More than 1,000 people arrived in Hawaii Sunday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Governor David Ige today extended the state’s mandatory 14-day quarantine for travelers to the end of June. This includes neighbor island travel.
The Hawaii Tourism Authority says 1,073 air travelers arrived in the state Sunday aboard 20 flights.
272 are visitors.
400 are residents returning home.
158 are flight crew.
50 are in transit.
57 are military.
85 are moving to Hawaii.
- Governor says Navigator and mainland consultants will be funded
- Rep. Case, LG Green say rapid COVID testing on all arriving passengers could help re-open economy
- Experts say customers cautiously spending money as retail stores open
- Governor says medium risk businesses to reopen by june