More than 100 FEMA nurses give a helping hand at The Queen’s Medical Center

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Queen’s Healthcare Systems reported more than 100 nurses arrived to help with the COVID surge at The Queen’s Medical Center at Punchbowl, and at The Queen’s Medical Center – West Oahu.

The nurses are funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Queen’s said 115 caregivers arrived over the weekend including nurses, respiratory therapists, and a radiologic technologist.

They participated in orientation sessions and started working in various departments on Monday, Jan. 17.

“I can’t tell you how much having you here brings strength, endurance and great compassion to our community and to the your fellow nurses, respiratory therapists and team members that you’re about to join,” said Dr. Jill Hoggard Green, The Queen’s Health Systems president and CEO.

Queen’s is also monitoring a COVID cluster at Hale Pulama Mau, a specialized acute care unit at the Kuakini Medical Center in Nuuanu that is operated by Queen’s staff. There are 11 patients and 16 staff have tested positive for COVID.

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

Queen’s reminded everyone to get vaccinated, or a booster, wear a mask, wash your hands, social distance, avoid crowds and stay home if you are sick.