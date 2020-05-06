More retailers can open on Thursday

Shopping malls, wholesalers, and other retail businesses got the green light from the governor to open on Thursday. That’s as long as they can maintain social distance, require masks, and keep workers and customer safe.

Ige also says he is loosening the “Stay at Home Order” into what he calls “Safer at Home.”

A spokeswoman says retailers are ecstatic about reopening. But there are still a lot of concerns with safety and security guidelines. So they ask customers to have patience and don’t expect the shopping experience to be anything like before the pandemic.

The governor says the state has fulfilled the guidelines and can move forward to the stabilization phase.

“The stabilization phase allows for a reduction in restrictions for businesses classified as low risk from a health perspective,” said Ige.

The president of Retail Merchants of Hawaii says retailers have been waiting for the approval and it comes in time for shoppers to look for Mother’s Day gifts. But she says it’s not clear how many stores can reopen by Thursday. Some might not be able to afford the cost of opening for business.

“We also know that there’s gonna be a lot more safety and security measures that are gonna be in place to ensure that everyone coming in to our store and our employees have a safe place to shop and work,” said Tina Yamaki.

She says some stores might start out offering online shopping with curbside pickup. The good thing is there probably will not be a big surge of customers so retailers can adjust in time.

“It’s gonna be changing especially in the first couple of weeks as everyone is trying to get adjusted and trying to fulfill all of these safety and security measures,” said Yamaki.

At Ala Moana Center, new signs warn customers that masks are required. The mall told us in a statement it is working on plans to safely reopen and will share details soon.

Some stores are also worried about being able to enforce the guidelines. The governor says law enforcement can step in and shut stores down if needed.

“That’s not something we would want to do but we certainly are prepared to do if we believe that the health risk is higher than it should be,” said Ige.

Some retailers are also worried about getting workers to come back. Some workers are making more money from unemployment. The labor department says workers who are offered their job back and refuse will lose the benefits if reported by the employer.