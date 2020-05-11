More residents returned on May 9, 857 total arrived in the state

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Tourism Authority reported the arrival numbers for Saturday, May 9.

According to the report, 857 people arrived in the state. This included 255 visitors and 334 residents.

The number of passengers coming into the state has gone up. On Friday, May 8, 812 arrived in the state, which included 260 visitors and 267 residents.

During this same time last year, nearly 30,000 passengers arrived in Hawaii daily, including residents and visitors. The state’s mandatory 14-day self-quarantine started on March 26th for all passengers arriving in Hawaii from out of state.

This table shows the number of people who arrived by air from out of state yesterday and does not include interisland travel.

Crew = flight crew members

Intended Resident = people who are moving to Hawaii such as military members and their families, and former residents who intend to live in Hawaii

Resident = people who have a Hawaii ID

Transit = people who are in transit to another location through Hawaii and aren't leaving the airport

Visitor = people who do not have a Hawaii ID including essential health care workers, essential federal workers, former residents such as mainland college students coming to stay with family, military on temporary assignment, and leisure travelers

The majority of the people who flew to Hawaii on Saturday arrived on Oahu. The following tables show what the Oahu visitors indicated as the purpose of their trip and their type of accommodation, and they can choose more than one. This data was collected from the HTA survey on the back of the Hawaii Agriculture Declaration Form. People are not mandated by law to fill out the survey so some are left blank.