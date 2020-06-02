HONOLULU (KHON2) –There are more reopenings across the state on June 1.

On the Big Island, indoor exercise facilities, theaters and tattoo shops are allowed to reopen June 1 along with certain county parks and recreational facilities with restrictions.

On Kauai, gyms can also reopen and team sports can resume.

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell is awaiting approval from Governor Ige to reopen businesses like gyms, theaters and museums on June 19.