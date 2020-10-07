More rapid COVID-19 test options for travelers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It seems travelers and those returning home to Hawaii will have several options to skip the mandatory two-week quarantine with a negative COVID-19 test result, as airports and now resorts in Las Vegas plan to offer rapid testing.

Those flying out of Oakland International Airport may save $200 as the airport partners with City Health Urgent Care for COVID-19 testing.

The airport’s spokesperson, Robert Bernardo, said the tests are mainly for airport workers but travelers are also welcomed.

“Everyone is welcomed to get tested,” Bernardo said. “We don’t turn anyone away as long as you schedule online and then we’re expanding on the 15th. ”

The state requires a nucleic acid amplification test to bypass quarantine. These are the nose swab tests also known as diagnostic or molecular tests.

The airport offers a molecular PCR test with next day results, as well as rapid versions of the molecular tests with results in less than a half an hour.

These rapid molecular tests could also be the key to the return of entertainment on the Las Vegas strip. John Flynn, the MGM Resort’s Vice President of Administration, said tests and results could be done in-house under the resort’s “convene with confidence” plan that is meant for a return of meetings and conventions.

“Being able to do it at an entry point, going into an arena to go see a sporting event,” Flynn said. “I think that there’s great comfort in knowing that everybody around you in that event has tested for COVID and had a negative COVID test in the last hour.”

A similar rapid testing program is also getting started at Wynn Resorts.

Nevada’s Clark County saw a surge back in July with more than 1,000 COVID-19 daily cases for most of the month. Cases have significantly dropped since the summer months.

Rapid COVID-19 testing is just one of the latest measures to try to get business back on track.

