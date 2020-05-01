More people on Maui have been speeding, police report a dramatic increase

1  of  2
Coronavirus

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Police Department Traffic Division reported a dramatic increase in speeding violations during the pandemic lockdown.

MPD says that between March 20 through April 29, 2020, there was a 92 percent increase in speeding citations issued compared to the same time in 2019.

The number of citations have doubled from 15 in 2019 to 57.

MPD Lieutenant William Hankins says that the number doesn’t include the 432 warnings that police traffic officers issued.

“If we included the warnings issued, we have an increase of 184% in speeding citations that our traffic officers could have issued,” said Lt. Hankins.

Officials say that even though there are less vehicles on the road, they found the increase in speeding shocking.

“We have already had one speed-related fatality on April 1st, 2020.”

Lt. Hankins said that if these numbers continue it is only a matter of time before we are responding to another preventable tragedy. 

(MPD)

