More Hawaii retailers close, local malls get creative with their tenants

HONOLULU (KHON2) — COVID-19 has caused some retailers at local malls to close, leading some shopping centers to get creative to bring shoppers in.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Tina Yamaki, President of the Retail Merchants of Hawaii, said not all retailers survived the holiday season.

“We saw a lot of stores that just closed down. They didn’t make what they thought they were going to do for Christmas.” Tina Yamaki, Retail Merchants of Hawaii President

Some of these stores are at local malls that have been hit hard by the pandemic.

Ala Moana said in a statement, the pandemic has “significantly disrupted their business.” Some of the closures at the mall include Forever 21, Williams Sonoma, Banana Republic and soon, Express and Godiva.

Yamaki said, each closure is a blow to the mall’s overall business.

“If the space is empty, they don’t get revenue from it right, you can’t collect rent, if there’s nobody in there, you know, so I know malls have been constantly looking for new tenants and, you know, trying to fill those spaces with new and inventive ideas as well,” said Yamaki.

One of these new ideas is adding entertainment businesses. Pearlridge Center has replaced empty spaces like the former Forever 21 with Razor Sports Drifting, where folks can take a break from shopping and have some fun on go-carts.

“The way of the world now … You really need to expand the tenant mix and just bring in all different things that you know appeal to every person in your family.” Nikkirae Padilla, Pearlridge Center Specialty Leasing Manager

The empty retail spaces also give an opportunity for local businesses to come in, however. Local store Manaola replaced Ann Taylor at the shopping center. The Mauve Fox and Nine Hi were finally able to open a brick-and-mortar store after a number of pop-ups all year long.

“We’ve done so many pop ups there and we kept wondering should we try to get a space? And when a space finally opened up, we did what we could to make it happen because the foot traffic there is really good,” said Nicole Tong, The Mauve Fox owner.

Padilla said, they are continuing to look for tenants to fill empty spaces at the mall at Pearlridge.

“We’re cautiously optimistic about things, and we really expect things to get better for our tenants every month, and it’s just going from month to month and really working together as a community,” said Padilla.