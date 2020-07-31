More fire fighters test positive for COVID-19 on Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The fire fighters union confirms that one fire fighter at the Moanalua Station and four fire fighters at the Hawaii Kai Station tested positive for COVID-19 on Oahu.
The Hawaii Fire Fighters Association says it is looking into canceling a test that will take place Aug. 1, which involves 250 people.
