More fire fighters test positive for COVID-19 on Oahu

Coronavirus

Web Staff

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The fire fighters union confirms that one fire fighter at the Moanalua Station and four fire fighters at the Hawaii Kai Station tested positive for COVID-19 on Oahu.

The Hawaii Fire Fighters Association says it is looking into canceling a test that will take place Aug. 1, which involves 250 people.

