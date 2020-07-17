More drive-thru testing will be held this weekend on Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There will be more drive-thru testing this weekend on Oahu.
COVID-19 testing will be held on Saturday, at Geiger Park in Ewa Beach. This will be from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.
On Sunday, testing will be done at Wahiawa District Park, also from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.
