More drive-through COVID-19 testing to take place on Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — More drive-through COVID-19 testing will take place.

For those without insurance, testing will be made available.

The testing scheduled for Saturday, May 2, by Premier Medical Group Hawaiʻi at Leilehua High School has been canceled. An alternate test site could not be located in time so testing in Wahiawa on Saturday will not occur.

Testing on Saturday, May 2 by Kalihi Kai Urgent Care at Ala Moana Center will go on as scheduled. Participants are asked to enter from Piikoi Street, then head up the ramp to the parking lot on the second floor. Testing will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

On Tuesday, May 5, Premier Medical Group Hawaiʻi will conduct testing in the parking lot at Kalihi Union Church from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Entry will be from King Street.

On Friday, May 8, Kalihi Kai Urgent Care will conduct testing at ʻEwa Beach Community Park. Testing will be from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Participants should follow the posted signs to the test area. All who attend will first be screened for symptoms and asked to provide personal information and contact numbers so results can be made known to them. Quarantine protocol for tested patients follows the State Department of Health recommendations. To view the guidelines, head here.



For more information on the testing run by Kalihi Kai Urgent Care, call (808) 841-2273. For information on the testing with Premier Medical Group Hawaiʻi, call (808) 304-8816 or (808) 367-6020.