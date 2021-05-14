More DPS training center employees test positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Public Safety on Friday announced that 12 more employees assigned to the Training and Staff Development (TSD) section have tested positive for COVID-19.

That brings the total to 14 positive cases.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The first two cases were confirmed on Wednesday, which prompted the suspension of all corrections training-related activities.

The Department of Health is conducting contact tracing, and voluntary testing is being scheduled for all TSD employees.

The vaccine is also being offered for those who wish to get the shot.

Click here for more information on PSD’s planning and response to COVID-19.