HONOLULU (KHON2) — Oahu can look forward to more dine-in options and fewer restrictions at large events as Sunday marks the first day without Safe Access Oahu restrictions.

The food court at Windward Mall did away with tables for over two years. Starting on Sunday, dining in will once again be available.

Management said that the children’s play area will also re-open, something many parents have been looking forward to visiting. And many are excited about gathering in the food court again.

“I’ve talked to a lot of our regulars. They said they’re tired of eating at home, they’re tired of eating outside in their cars. They want to be here inside the comfort of an air-conditioned food court,” said Cesar Topacio, senior general manager at Windward Mall.

Zippy’s will once again allow diners to sit down and eat at the fast-food sections. But not all will be open by Sunday.

“Some of our locations will be opened immediately for fast food dining. Other locations will take us a while to get our furnishings put back in because we had taken some of our seating out,” said Paul Yokota, president of FCH Enterprises, which owns Zippy’s.

Many restaurants will also stop doing temperature scans and checking for proof of vaccination. That’s the same for larger venues Blue Note Hawaii. Keep in mind, the mask mandate will still be in place so that will be enforced.

As far as indoor sporting events at UH, no changes are expected yet. UH President David Lassner sent a message to staff and faculty stating to stand by for updates.

Lassner added, “As has been done throughout this pandemic, the UH COVID-19 Health and Wellbeing Working Group, a team of UH medical and public health experts, is assessing the latest government guidance.”

Concerts and other events at the Blaisdell Center will no longer require proof of vaccine. But the city points out that event organizers can implement their own safety requirements.

The city said, “Each tenant may have their own set of guidelines based on their requirements for artists, union regulations, and other organizations.”

Starting Monday, The State Capitol will start allowing the public inside. But you need to show an ID and proof of vaccination, or a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours.