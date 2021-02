HONOLULU (KHON2) — More COVID-19 vaccines are expected to arrive in Hawaii this week.

Meanwhile, Lt. Gov. Josh Green is proposing to reopen the state more, without COVID-19 testing, as more residents get vaccinated.

He joined Wake Up 2day to talk about vaccinations, his proposal and viewer questions about the virus and vaccines.