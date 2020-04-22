More COVID-19 testing on Oahu

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Experts say a key to lifting more stay-at-home restrictions is doing more COVID testing.

Mayor Kirk Caldwell announced the city is rolling out 10,000 tests administered by community health centers around Oahu.

Results should come back within 48 hours.

The increased COVID-19 testing is part of a $2 million project using a UPS and Everlywell testing-and-shipping system.

He says more tests can help show COVID-19 is on the way out.

“That gives us the ability to say maybe we can start loosening things up,” said Mayor Kirk Caldwell. “Test. Rest. Test. Stays lows, we can keep opening things up. Test. Test. Test. Goes up a bit, we step back. We keep the curve flattened, and we continue to open things up that small, small investment can pay gigantic dividends.”

To put the scope of the 10,000-test initiative into perspective, only about 25,000 tests have been done statewide since early March.