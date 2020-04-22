Live Now
KHON2 News at 5

More COVID-19 testing on Oahu

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Experts say a key to lifting more stay-at-home restrictions is doing more COVID testing.

Mayor Kirk Caldwell announced the city is rolling out 10,000 tests administered by community health centers around Oahu.

Results should come back within 48 hours.

The increased COVID-19 testing is part of a $2 million project using a UPS and Everlywell testing-and-shipping system.

He says more tests can help show COVID-19 is on the way out.

“That gives us the ability to say maybe we can start loosening things up,” said Mayor Kirk Caldwell. “Test. Rest. Test. Stays lows, we can keep opening things up. Test. Test. Test. Goes up a bit, we step back. We keep the curve flattened, and we continue to open things up that small, small investment can pay gigantic dividends.”

To put the scope of the 10,000-test initiative into perspective, only about 25,000 tests have been done statewide since early March.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

77° / 64°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 77° 64°

Wednesday

79° / 67°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 20% 79° 67°

Thursday

78° / 66°
Cloudy
Cloudy 10% 78° 66°

Friday

79° / 66°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun 20% 79° 66°

Saturday

78° / 66°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 78° 66°

Sunday

79° / 66°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 79° 66°

Monday

79° / 66°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 79° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

6 PM
Cloudy
10%
72°

72°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
72°

71°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

70°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
70°

69°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

68°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

67°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
67°

67°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
67°

66°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

66°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

66°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

66°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

66°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

67°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
67°

72°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
72°

75°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
75°

77°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

78°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
78°

78°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

Trending Stories