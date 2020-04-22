HONOLULU (KHON2) — Experts say a key to lifting more stay-at-home restrictions is doing more COVID testing.
Mayor Kirk Caldwell announced the city is rolling out 10,000 tests administered by community health centers around Oahu.
Results should come back within 48 hours.
The increased COVID-19 testing is part of a $2 million project using a UPS and Everlywell testing-and-shipping system.
He says more tests can help show COVID-19 is on the way out.
“That gives us the ability to say maybe we can start loosening things up,” said Mayor Kirk Caldwell. “Test. Rest. Test. Stays lows, we can keep opening things up. Test. Test. Test. Goes up a bit, we step back. We keep the curve flattened, and we continue to open things up that small, small investment can pay gigantic dividends.”
To put the scope of the 10,000-test initiative into perspective, only about 25,000 tests have been done statewide since early March.
- More COVID-19 testing on Oahu
- Oahu man who died from COVID-19 was released from hospital and relapsed
- WATCH: Mayor Michael Victorino provides latest updates from Maui County
- WATCH: Mayor Caldwell announces the reopening of parks, plans to modify Stay-At-Home order
- Tips in a Pinch 002 – Stir Fry