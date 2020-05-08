Live Now
Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 holds Thursday briefing

More COVID-19 drive-through testing to take place in Ewa, Kalihi

Coronavirus

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this March 20, 2020, file photo, people in protective gear administer a test for the new coronavirus at a drive-thru testing center in Paramus, N.J. Feeling sick and stressed, people in the states hardest hit by the coronavirus have continued to stream into drive-thru testing sites, hoping to get guidance about whether to seek treatment, or reassurance that they aren’t infected. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — More drive-through testing will take place on Oahu.

On Friday, May 8, Kalihi Kai Urgent Care will conduct testing at Ewa Beach Community Park. Testing will be from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. 

On Tuesday, May 12, Transformation Health Network will conduct testing in the parking lot at Kalihi Union Church, 2214 North King Street from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Entry will be from the driveway on Umi Street. Walk-up individuals are welcome also. 

Participants should follow the posted signs to the test area. All who attend will first be screened for symptoms and asked to provide personal information including insurance if available and contact numbers so results can be made known to them. Quarantine protocol for tested patients follows the State Department of Health recommendations. To view the guidelines, head here.

For more information on the testing run by Kalihi Kai Urgent Care, call 841-2273. For information on the testing with Transformation Health Network, call 854-3566.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

81° / 65°
Showers possible early
Showers possible early 30% 81° 65°

Friday

79° / 63°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 79° 63°

Saturday

79° / 65°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 79° 65°

Sunday

80° / 66°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 80° 66°

Monday

79° / 66°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 79° 66°

Tuesday

80° / 66°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 80° 66°

Wednesday

80° / 66°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 80° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

76°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

73°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

70°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
69°

68°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
68°

68°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
68°

68°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
68°

67°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
67°

67°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
67°

66°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

66°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

66°

6 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
66°

67°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
67°

71°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

73°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

75°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

76°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

77°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

78°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

78°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

77°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

77°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
77°

Trending Stories