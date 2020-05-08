More COVID-19 drive-through testing to take place in Ewa, Kalihi

HONOLULU (KHON2) — More drive-through testing will take place on Oahu.
On Friday, May 8, Kalihi Kai Urgent Care will conduct testing at Ewa Beach Community Park. Testing will be from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.
On Tuesday, May 12, Transformation Health Network will conduct testing in the parking lot at Kalihi Union Church, 2214 North King Street from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Entry will be from the driveway on Umi Street. Walk-up individuals are welcome also.
Participants should follow the posted signs to the test area. All who attend will first be screened for symptoms and asked to provide personal information including insurance if available and contact numbers so results can be made known to them. Quarantine protocol for tested patients follows the State Department of Health recommendations. To view the guidelines, head here.
For more information on the testing run by Kalihi Kai Urgent Care, call 841-2273. For information on the testing with Transformation Health Network, call 854-3566.