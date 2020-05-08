More COVID-19 drive-through testing to take place in Ewa, Kalihi

HONOLULU (KHON) -- At first, the Department of Education planned to extend its spring break an extra week, expecting classes to resume on March 30th. A few days later, the DOE closed its offices and pivoted to a “staggered” return, hoping for students to return to school on April 7th. April 7th came and went but COVID-19 did not, and the DOE ultimately decided to continue online instruction through the end of the school year.

The disruption of public education has been one of the more prominent impacts of the pandemic, putting teachers under the gun to transition to online instruction while students and their parents adjust to completely new schedules and modes of learning.