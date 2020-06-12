More businesses, activities given the green light to reopen on Maui and Kauai

On Monday, June 15, bars on Maui will be able to re-open for business with guidance in place.

Under the new guidance, bars must limit occupancy to no more than 50% of the maximum capacity and limit groups to up to 10 people within the bar.

Groups must maintain a six-foot distance from other groups and designate areas to separate groups through ropes or other physical separation for standing areas and seating.

Bars in Maui County are also encouraged to have customers enter and exit through different entries, and implement cashless transactions.

Ale House in Kahului has been preparing for the re-opening of their bar.

The sports bar and restaurant has added sliding panels to its bar area.

“You put the number of chairs you want at the bar, you want three or four people, you can slide these down and now you have plexi glass between the different parties,” explained Ale House owner Brad Sunden.

Sunden said the restaurant took out the pool tables and added additional seating for the time being.

Ale House in Kahului also added UV lights to the air conditioning system for added protection.

“As it brings in air to recycle in the room it kills all the viruses coming through,” he said.

He said he’s excited for inter-island travel to reopen again June 16.

“I think it’s great, with the low number of cases on the islands I think it will definitely help people’s morale to see families on other islands, people have been disconnected,” he said.

Other businesses on the Valley Isle have been struggling. Aaron Placourakis is the president and CEO of Tri Star restaurants which includes five restaurants across Maui.

Placourakis and other restaurant owners have started the Maui Hui for restaurant owners during the closure.

“Our business has been non-existent, there is not much going on. We have been able to keep my pizza place open, using new methods like delivery but most of the work force is not working so there isn’t a lot of action here,” he explained.

“Until the hotels and airports open up, we’re at the mercy of that”

“Maui is not Oahu, we don’t have 950,000 people living here so we’re at the mercy of a much smaller pool of customers so by now being able to open [bars] up makes a little difference but we’re spreading things out,” Placourakis said.

Three of his restaurants are located in hotels.

“I have three in hotels and they’re closed and if they’re closed, we’re closed,” he said.

“It’s unfortunate because so many people exude aloha, and want to do what we do best and show off our beautiful properties,” he continued.

He said it’s been a struggle to see the 14-day quarantine keep getting extended.

“We want it safe, we don’t want a spike, we get that, but in the meantime, we have to do what we do.”

He said restaurants across the country are suffering. “From restaurants I talked to, 30 to 40% aren’t going to reopen and the ones that do, you can lose more money opening up than staying closed,” he said.

He wants to see the state re-open so businesses have a chance to survive.

“On behalf of all the restaurant people on this island, we’re ready to go but we’re not going to reopen because you said reopen, we need people to justify the reopening,” Placourakis said.

Maui County is also allowing team sports, canoe paddling and many county pools to reopen with modifications.

Indoor gatherings have been expanded on the Valley Isle to 50 people, and outdoor gathering to 100 people.

In Maui County, nightclubs, theaters, public gathering venues, banquet halls, county community centers and county gymnasiums remain closed.

On Kauai, Mayor Derek Kawakami put in a request to Governor David Ige to reopen bars on Tuesday, June 16.

He also asked that vacation rentals reopen to inter-island residents on June 16.

“Local residents and inter-island will be able to stay at transient vacation rentals starting June 16,” Mayor Kawakami said. “Those subject to quarantine needs to complete their quarantine at hotel or motel.”

Mayor Harry Kim has not set a date as to when he will open bars on Hawaii island.