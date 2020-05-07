More beach parks, hikes open for exercise; social distancing rules still apply

HONOLULU(KHON2)–As more parks and beaches reopen ahead of Mother’s Day weekend, it’s important to remember that rules still apply and will be enforced.

“The risk was if you open up an inch, that sometimes people take a mile. That is a real concern. We don’t want thousands and thousands of clusters on the beach.”

Since the emergency orders took effect, the Honolulu Police Department said they’ve made 244 arrests, issued nearly 4,482 citations and gave almost 8,922 warnings.

An HPD spokesperson said officers will continue to patrol beaches and parks to enforce the emergency orders.

The penalty is a $5,000 fine and/or up to one year imprisonment.

“We want the public to enjoy the outside and exercise and walk and jog and run and bike,” Honolulu Parks and Recreation Director Michele Nekota said.

“But remember your physical distancing is still in place.”

“It’s doing all the things that need to be done to protect each other. This is critical,” Mayor Kirk Caldwell said.

“If we don’t remind ourselves that this virus stays among us until there’s a vaccine, which is 18 to 24 months away, we can risk having another spike and then having to clamp down again.”

Most Honolulu City beaches, parks and the five botanical gardens are open. However, The Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve, Koko Head Shooting Complex, Koko Head Tramway and other park facilities (pools, campgrounds, fields, courts, playgrounds and skateparks) remain closed. Click here for a list of city parks.

Here is a list of State beaches, parks and hiking trails that are open and remain closed.

O‘AHU

CLOSED

Diamond Head State Monument (interior and crater)

Heʻeia State Park

Lā’ie Point State Wayside

Nu’uanu Pali State Wayside

Pu’u o Mahuka State Monument

Ulupō Heiau State Historic Site

‘Iolani Palace State Monument

Royal Mausoleum State Monument

OPEN FOR DAY BEACH USE OR HIKING

(day use facilities closed & gates locked)

Fort Ruger Pathway on exterior of Diamond Head State Monument

‘Aiea Bay State Recreation Area

Kaʻena Point State Park (Strictly for hiking and beach exercise on the Mokuleia section and limited beach access for exercise and water use on the Makua and Keawaʻula sections)

Mālaekahana State Recreation Area

OPEN FOR DAY BEACH USE OR HIKING

(day use facilities closed and gates to be opened for parking access)

Ahupuaʻa o Kahana State Park

Keaīwa Heiau State Recreation Area

Wahiawa Freshwater Park

Sand Island State Recreation Area

OPEN FOR DAY BEACH USE OR HIKING

(day use facilities closed and gates to be opened for parking access on weekends)

Kaiwi State Scenic Shoreline (lookouts closed)

Puʻu ʻUalakaʻa State Wayside (lookout closed)

Waʻahila Ridge State Recreation Area

KAUA‘I

CLOSED

Kalalau Trail beyond Hanakāpīʻai Valley

Polihale State Park (closed for access road repairs)

Wailua River State Park (river access for paddling allowed at Kaumuali’i Section only)

OPEN FOR DAY USE OR HIKING

(day use facilities closed and gates to remain locked)

Kōkeʻe State Park (Awaʻawapuhi trails only/lookouts closed)

Russian Fort Elizabeth/Pāʻulaʻula State Historical Park

Waimea Canyon State Park (Kukui Trail only/lookouts closed)

OPEN FOR DAY BEACH OR HIKING USE

(day use facilities closed and gates to be opened for parking access)

Ahukini State Recreational Pier (fishing only)

Hāʻena State Park

Nāpali Coast State Wilderness Park/Kalalau Trail – to Hanakāpīʻai only (parking in Hāʻena State Park)

Waimea State Recreational Pier (fishing only)

MAUI

CLOSED

Puʻu o La‘i (Little Beach) section of Mākena State Park

Halekiʻi-Pihana Heiau State Monument

ʻIao Valley State Monument

Kaumahina, Wailua and Puaʻa Kaʻa State Waysides

OPEN FOR DAY BEACH OR HIKING USE

(day use facilities closed and gates to remain locked)

Mākena State Park (except Puʻu o Laʻi aka “Little Beach”)

OPEN FOR DAY BEACH OR HIKING USE

(day use facilities closed and gates to be opened for parking access)

Polipoli Spring State Recreation Area

HAWAI’I

CLOSED

ʻAkaka Falls State Park

Kealakekua Bay State Historical Park

Kohala Historic Sites State Monument

Lapakahi State Historical Park

Wailoa River State Recreation Area (closed for construction)

Wailuku River State Park

OPEN FOR DAY BEACH OR HIKING USE

(day use facilities closed and gates to remain locked)

Kekaha Kai State Park

Kīholo State Park Reserve

Lava Tree State Monument

Kalopā State Recreation Area (hiking/equestrian trail access)

OPEN FOR DAY BEACH OR HIKING USE

(day use facilities closed and gates to be opened for parking access)