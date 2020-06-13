More approved to reopen in Maui County, bars included

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A variety of businesses and activities were give the green light to resume on Monday, June 15, according to Maui County officials.

“As we reopen Maui County, we ask everyone to remain cautious and mindful of maintaining proper health and safety protocols, such as physical distancing, wearing face coverings and frequently washing hands,” Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino said. “Maui County continues to see a very small number of new cases, and we want to keep in that way by not letting our guard down.”

[RELATED: More businesses, activities given the green light to reopen on Maui and Kauai]

Here’s what’s been approved to reopen on June 15:

Bars, with occupancy limited to no more than 50% of the maximum capacity and groups of only up to 10 people within the bar.

within the bar. Canoe paddling, with six-person and 12-person canoe crews. Paddles and other equipment may not be shared.

Outdoor organized team sports, with Phase 1 allowing for team-based practice and skill-building drills. Competitive team play may resume July 1. This includes outdoor team sports such as baseball, softball, soccer, outdoor volleyball, outdoor basketball and other similar outdoor team sports. Football and Rugby practices will not be allowed to start at this time.



Groups are limited to a single Sports Program team, or a maximum of 30 participants , including players and coaches, whichever is less.

including players and coaches, whichever is less. League Coordinators should contact the DPR Main Permits Office at (808) 270-7389 if there are any questions.Remaining closed are nightclubs, theaters, public gathering venues, banquet halls, county community centers and county gymnasiums.

THE LATEST ON KHON2