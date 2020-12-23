Moratorium for electric service disconnections extended through March 2021

The Public Utilities Commission (PUC) ordered on Tuesday, Dec. 22, that the moratorium on disconnections of electric service for nonpayment be extended through March 31, 2021. The moratorium was previously set to end at the end of 2020.

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Public Utilities Commission (PUC) ordered on Tuesday, Dec. 22, that the moratorium on disconnections of electric service for nonpayment be extended through March 31, 2021. The moratorium was previously set to end at the end of 2020.

Customers that are having difficulty paying their bill are advised to contact the Hawaiian Electric Company (HECO).

HECO will work with customers from Oahu, Maui County and Hawaii Island to find a way to make payments manageable. The Company is offering longer repayment schedules in light of the current circumstances.

“If you’ve been financially impacted by COVID-19, contact us so we can help you,” said Shelee Kimura, senior vice president of HECO customer service. “Our goal is to keep everyone connected, even when the moratorium is ultimately lifted, so let’s work together to make a plan that can work for your budget.”

For a list of payment plans or to submit a payment request form, click here.