Moonlight Mele Drive-In Concert series continues at Aloha Stadium

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Aloha Stadium is bringing back its “Moonlight Mele Drive-in Concert Series.”

It’s Josh Tatofi, Pure Heart, and Rebel Soujahz featuring Halau Na Mamo o Pu’uanahulu on Saturday, March 20, 2021.

Parking opens at the main Gate 1 on Salt Lake Blvd at 5 p.m.

The preshow starts at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $75 dollars per car when purchased online and $100 dollars at the gate on the day of the show. Each ticket purchased will be charged a service fee of $3.00 that supports the historic Hawaii Theatre Center. To buy tickets on line, go to www.hawaiitheatre.com

