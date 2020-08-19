Month of August sees biggest jump of COVID-19 cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Aug. 18, Gov. David Ige said the state has detected more than 3,000 COVID-19 cases since the beginning of August. Tuesday’s count of 134 cases was not the highest the state has seen, but this could also be a result from a backlog of test results.

The Hawaii State Department of Health Director, Dr. Bruce Anderson, said at least 60 cases from Tuesday were associated with a cluster at Oahu Community Correction Center.

“These clusters in congregate living areas, jails, and care homes are common in the U.S. because of close living conditions,” Dr. Anderson said.

Jails aren’t the only issue, as care homes are also high-risk places where the virus could quickly spread. At Hale Nani Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, three workers and one resident recently tested positive for the virus.

Back in June, Hale Nani saw a cluster of cases grow to 16. Dr. Scott Miscovich is leading the testing at the facility and he said they will test continuously until there are no positives.

“We are doing all of the Hale Nani testings, we had a strike team over there yesterday,” Miscovich said. “We have been through this before, they did an excellent job last time and we have every same process that successfully manages outbreak, in play, this is small compared to last time.”

He said the positive cases at Hale Nani shows the need to do weekly testing for people at high-risk places. He said every resident is tested before entering the nursing facility, but if they are tested too soon, the test may not detect the viral load.

Miscovich said, “One test will have a significant number of people who can be missed.”

The doctor said he is finalizing agreements with two West Coast private labs to get results of up to 30,000 tests within 24 hours, which is about ten times the current state capacity.

Miscovich recommends a full closure of Oahu in order to lower the spread of the virus, and he said more testing with quick results could also help contain the virus.

