Mom still waiting for son’s birth certificate, DOH 3 months behind processing vital records

HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you, or a loved one, has given birth in the last four months and are still waiting to receive your child’s birth certificate from the Department of Health, you’re not alone.

The health department said that it’s about three months behind in processing vital records because of the pandemic.

Rachel Kuchar gave birth to her third child, Reef, back in late May, and she still hasn’t gotten his birth certificate yet.

She told KHON2 that the delay is causing problems with getting medical coverage and other documentation for her son.

Pictured: Mom Rachel Kuchar and her son Reef. (Courtesy of Rachel Kuchar)

“It’s just caused a backlog in paperwork and a lot of extra drama, which I don’t need right now,” Kuchar said. “It’s like a mom of three in the middle of the pandemic with school starting and the Department of Health will not respond to voicemails.”

In a statement, the Department of Health said that it’s working to fulfill all applications for vital records, which also include death and marriage certificates.

It went on to say that the backlog was exacerbated by the stay-at-home order in March when staffing was reduced to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The state DOH issues about 1,200 copies of vital records each week.

