HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Education confirmed Molokai Middle School is doing distance learning this week because more staff were impacted by COVID-19 isolation or quarantine requirements.

The DOE said no other schools have started doing distance learning lately.

The school shared a letter with parents that said in person classes resume Monday, May 16.

After-school activities also return Monday, May 16.

The letter also said students can get grab and go lunches as well as free COVID tests.