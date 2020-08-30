Molokai elementary school shutting down for 5 days after student exposed to island’s fourth COVID-positive case

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Molokai elementary school is shutting down for at least five days after a student was exposed at home to what is now Molokai’s fourth COVID positive case.

Kualapuu School administration announced Saturday night, Aug. 29, that the campus will shut down from Sunday, Aug. 30, through Thursday, Sept. 3, to be cleaned and sanitized. Distance learning will continue.

A decision on when to reopen will be made Thursday.

Molokai’s county councilmember told KHON2 that a household member of the elementary student came down with COVID after being exposed to a traveler.

“I do know that the person went back out of state, and then got tested and got the results and was positive, and immediately called the residents of Molokai to let them know they may want to get tested,” said Maui County Councilmember Keani Rawlins-Fernandez. “I really want to commend that resident for immediately notifying the school and the school for taking immediate action.”

Rawlins-Fernandez said that all of the others exposed to the traveler so far have tested negative. There are no confirmed student or staff COVID-19 cases within the school.

