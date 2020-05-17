Moiliili Summer Fest canceled

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Moiliili Summer Fest has been canceled.

The event was scheduled for Friday July 3, 2020 at the former Varsity Theatre parking lot.

The Moiliili Summer Fest had grown over the last nine years into a dining, shopping and family
friendly event destination featuring food trucks, keiki activities and a pop up market alongside the
traditional Bon Dance.

The Moiliili Hongwanji Mission has also canceled their traditional bon dance ceremony which is
usually held the same weekend of the Moiliili Summer Fest.

