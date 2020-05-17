HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Moiliili Summer Fest has been canceled.
The event was scheduled for Friday July 3, 2020 at the former Varsity Theatre parking lot.
The Moiliili Summer Fest had grown over the last nine years into a dining, shopping and family
friendly event destination featuring food trucks, keiki activities and a pop up market alongside the
traditional Bon Dance.
The Moiliili Hongwanji Mission has also canceled their traditional bon dance ceremony which is
usually held the same weekend of the Moiliili Summer Fest.
- Moiliili Summer Fest canceled
- California visitor arrested for Hawaii quarantine violation at airport before catching a return flight
- 1 new COVID-19 case on Big Island brings state total to 640
- Trade winds to stick around
- Penguins ‘stir crazy’ without zoo visitors take field trip to Missouri art museum