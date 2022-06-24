HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii health officials said they are going along with the CDC recommendation that Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine be used as an option for keiki 6 years old and up.

“Vaccine eligibility is now simple and easy to understand. Everyone six months and older is now eligible for these life-saving vaccines,” said Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char.

The Hawai‘i Department of Health said the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is already available for children and adolescents at this age group.

