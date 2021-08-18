Moderna, Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccines available at UH Maui College

FILE – In this March 29, 2021 file photo, a worker readies syringes with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Metairie, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A COVID-19 vaccination clinic will take place at the University of Hawai’i Maui College campus in Kahului on Saturday, Aug. 21.

The clinic will be located in the Pā‘ina Building and run from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

“With the significant rise of delta variant cases and classes starting next Monday, Aug. 23rd, we want to use this opportunity to continue to serve our wider community and encourage everyone eligible to get vaccinated,” said UHMC Chancellor Lui Hokoana.

Students, employees and the general public who are 18 years old or older will be able to get vaccinated. Only the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

Those who would like to be vaccinated can sign up here.

People who are eligible based on FDA, CDC and ACIP guidelines will be able to receive a booster shot.